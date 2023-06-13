Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 3's Promo Video Reveals July 8 Premiere

The official Twitter account of the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise revealed on Tuesday that the third season of Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress will premiere on July 8. It also revealed the new season's key visual and promotional video. The video previews the third season's opening theme song "The last resort" by GYROAXIA . Hina Aoki performs the ending theme song "BLUE BUD."

Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's Twitter account VANGUARD will+Dress Character Design ©2021-2023 CLAMP・ST

The anime's third season will premiere on July 8 at 8:00 a.m. on TV Aichi , TV Tokyo , and their four affiliate channels, before running on BS NTV . The anime will also stream in Japan on Amazon Prime , U-NEXT , d Anime Store , Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise 's YouTube channel, and more. A special program will air on July 1.

Ryūtarō Suzuki is the series' new director, taking over from Ken Mori , who is now in a chief director position. Satoshi Nakamura is in charge of the series scripts, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita , and is now also a chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer chief animation director). Hiroyuki Oguri is the unit animation director. Osamu Masayama is the art advisor. Yuushi Koshida is credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya is credited for color setting. All other main staff members return from the previous anime.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The second season premiered on January 14. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE streamed the season.