Colored Pencil Animation Japan Animates Chinese Novel Yashe

Fantasy about shop owner's link to souls in antiques slated for mainland China in 2023

Chinese animation company Colored Pencil Animation Group announced on May 29 that its Tokyo-based studio Colored Pencil Animation Japan is producing the animated adaptation of Chinese author Xuan Se's Yashe novel. The project is scheduled for release in mainland China by the end of 2023. The company did not announce any information about the project's release in Japan. The company also started streaming the project's promotional video.

The novel's story is about the Yashe antique store's owner who has a special ability to talk to antique items. Souls have slumbered in these items for millennia — and with the shop owner's help, those with past regrets reconnect with humans, fulfill long-cherished wishes, and trust those who cannot trust themselves. As the stories unfold one by one, they illuminate the bond between this serene, mysterious shop owner and a kind-hearted male doctor over the years.

Xuan first published the novel in China in September 2015, and it has since sold over 1.5 million copies.

Colored Pencil Animation Group established its own studio in Japan in 2018. The studio has since produced the animated series Obey Me! , Fantasy Hunter, and Hyojin, and it has also contributed to the animation drawings in Boruto , Cells at Work! , A Certain Scientific Railgun , and other anime titles.