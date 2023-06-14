'Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai' Anime Shorts Premiere on TV on July 2

Final episode screens at Fate/Grand Order event on July 30

©TYPE-MOON / FGO PROJECT

The official website for's "" (Fate/Grand Order: Ritsuka Fujimaru Doesn't Get It) short anime announced on Wednesday that five selected shorts will begin their television broadcast on, andon July 2 at 8:15 p.m. JST. The shorts will also stream onandLive.

The final episode will screen at the Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2023 Natsumatsuri ~8th Anniversary~ event at Makuhari Messe in Chiba on July 30. Cast members will be in attendance.

The Fate/Grand Order YouTube channel began streaming the short anime's first two episodes on February 4, and has been streaming new episodes every Tuesday after.

The slapstick comedy manga follows humanity's last Master Ritsuka Fujimaru. Fujimaru played a large part in restoring humanity, but his flaw is said to be his meekness.

Nobunaga Shimazaki is once again playing Ritsuka Fujimaru.

Cast and characters who appeared in the first two episodes include:

Tsuchida is personally serving as director, character designer, writer, technical director, compositing director of photography, and editor for the anime at DLE .

Tsuchida has been serializing the manga on Kadokawa 's manga site Type-Moon Comic Ace since June 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2022.

Sources: Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.