Live-Action Okashiratsuki Film's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Theme Song, August 18 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Mizu Sahara 's Okashiratsuki manga began streaming the full trailer and poster visual for the film on Wednesday. The film revealed six more cast members, revealed and previewed its theme song "UNIQUE" by Hilcrhyme , and revealed its August 18 opening date.

The new cast members include:

Gaku Sano as Kaisei Utsumi (adult)

Rina Takeda as Nachi Hiyama (adult)

as Nachi Hiyama (adult) Subaru Kimura as Fūta Katsuragi, an employee at a tanning salon

as Fūta Katsuragi, an employee at a tanning salon Mai Shinuchi as Shi Hiyama, Nachi's older sister

Kate Doi as Hoa Utsumi, Kaisei's mother

Tomoharu Hasegawa as Ryūsei Utsumi, Kaisei's father

The film's main cast includes:

Eito Konishi as Kaisei Utsumi

Ayaka Ōhira as Nachi Hiyama

Actor Mikiya Sanada is directing the film, and artist Hilcrhyme 's three new original songs will be used in the film.

The manga centers on Nachi Hiyama, a middle school softball player. The story begins when she learns the secret of her classmate Utsumi — that he has a small pig-like tail. The story follows the bond between the two people over the course of 10 years.

Sahara launched the series in Monthly Comic Zenon in March 2018, and ended the manga in June 2021. Coamix published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in July 2021.