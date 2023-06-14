Oshi no Ko Manga's Circulation Doubled After Anime's Premiere

Circulation jumped from 4.5 million to 9 million in under 2 months

announced this month thatand'smanga has over 9 million copies in circulation as of May 31. (The announcement did not specify if the total includes digital copies or not.)

The manga had 4.5 million copies in circulation in March, prior to the premiere of the manga's television anime adaptation. The manga doubled its circulation numbers in just under two months since the anime premiered.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 17, and will publish the 12th volume on July 19. Yen Press published the second volume on May 23. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. Akasaka recently released a short story for the series titled "45510" that looks at idol Ai from different perspective.

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards last year. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web