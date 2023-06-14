Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence Anime's 2nd Video Unveils Theme Songs, July 12 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hazano Kazutake 's Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ( Shiro Seijo to Kuro Bokushi ) manga started streaming the anime's second promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's opening and ending theme songs, and July 12 premiere. The duo ClariS perform the opening theme song "Koi Sekai" (Love World), and musical artist sasanomaly performs the ending theme song "Toko Siesta."

The anime will premiere on July 12 at 24:30 (effectively, July 13 at 12:30 a.m. or July 12 at 11:30 a.m. EDT) on the TOKYO MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels. It will then air on the ABC TV and CBC TV channels. The anime's premiere was delayed to July due to the effects of COVID-19 on the anime's production. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in April.

© 和武はざの・講談社／「白聖女と黒牧師」製作委員会

will stream the anime as it airs, and will premiere the anime's first episode at this year'sevent on July 3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The anime's first and second episodes will also screen in Japan on July 8 atin Tokyo.

The anime's cast includes:

Sumie Noro ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hiromi Nakagawa ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ) is designing the characters. Ruka Kawada is composing the music. Other staff members include Chieko Nakamura as art director, Genta Makabe as color key artist, Seiichi Sugiura as compositing director of photography, Mutsumi Takemiya as editor, and Masanori Tsuchiya as sound director.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Saint Cecilia is beloved by the townspeople—not only is she elegant and composed, she benevolently shares her wisdom with all who seek it. That is, until the last person has left—at which point she becomes totally hopeless! Only Pastor Lawrence, is keeping the Saint put together enough to do her duties...and though she may test him, it's all in a day's work!

Kazutake debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R magazine in April 2017. The series is also serialized on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on May 17.