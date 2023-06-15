Aya Haruhana's Kiss the Scars of the Girls Manga Ends

© Aya Haruhana, Kadokawa

Kiss the Scars of the Girls

'sweb manga site published the 17th and final chapter of's) manga on Tuesday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on July 10.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on November 21. Yen Press describes the story:

Deep within a dense forest stands an academy for girls, whose students share a secret—they're all vampires. To learn to hunt without attracting human attention, the maidens forge bloody bonds of sisterhood, but what fate will their ties bring…?

Haruhana launched the manga in Comic Newtype in December 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume in December 2022.



Source: Comic Newtype





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.