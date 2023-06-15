Dr. Stone: New World Anime's 2nd Part Premieres in October

Music video commemorates 1st part's final episode

The official Twitter account for Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, announced on Thursday that the second cours (quarter of a year) of the season will premiere in October. The first cours ended with the season's 11th episode on Thursday. TOHO animation began streaming a music video for the first cours featuring the season's opening theme song "Wasure Gataki" by Huwie Ishizaki .

The anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and will run for two cours (quarters of a year), but split into different broadcast seasons. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub. The anime began airing on Toonami's programming block on June 3.

OKAMOTO'S are performing the ending theme song "Where Do We Go?"

Maaya Sakamoto also joined the show's cast as Francois. Crunchyroll describes the story of the new series:

With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the 26-volume manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.