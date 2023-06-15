Grasshopper Manufacture Teases New Game, States Shadows of the Damned Remastered Will 'Probably' Come to All Current Platforms

Company's online merchandise store now open

Gōichi Suda 's (SUDA51) game development company Grasshopper Manufacture celebrated its 25th anniversary with its "Grasshopper Direct" stream on Thursday. During the stream, the company revealed that Shadows of the Damned Remastered , a remastered version of its 2011 Shadows of the Damned game, will "probably" come to "all current platforms." The game is currently in development, and the company has not announced a release date. The company also teased a new game that it is currently developing.

The video below (starting at 4:29 in below video) shows a teaser for Shadows of the Damned Remastered . The video also shows Suda mentioning (starting at 10:13) that the developer's new game is displayed on a big television screen behind him, with the game's character blurred, before addressing a short anniversary message.

Grasshopper Manufacture also announced during the stream that its online merchandise store is now open, with overseas shipping available soon (starting at 7:02 in above video).

As part of the company's 25th anniversary celebration, long-time Grasshopper Manufacture concept artist Tadayuki Nomaru will hold an art exhibition from July 22 to August 6, at the Gallery TE TO KA in Tokyo (starting at 7:50 in above video).

Grasshopper Manufacture first revealed the development of the Shadows of the Damned Remastered game during the Summer Game Fest stream on June 8.

Grasshopper Manufacture released the Shadows of the Damned shooter for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. The game was a collaboration between Suda51 and Shinji Mikami ( Resident Evil 1-4 director), with music by Akira Yamaoka ( Silent Hill ). The game follows demon hunter Garcia Hotspur as he fights in the underworld to save his girlfriend Paula, armed with his sidekick Johnson.

Grasshopper Manufacture 's No More Heroes III game launched for Nintendo Switch in August 2021. The game launched for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October 2022.

Chinese developer NetEase Games acquired Grasshopper Manufacture from GungHo Online Entertainment in May 2021.