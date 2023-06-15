News
Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei Gets 'Iro Tōtoshi-hen' Manga on June 20
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The July issue of Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Monday that the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei manga series will have a new manga titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Iro Tōtoshi-hen that will launch on Square Enix's Gangan Online manga website on June 20. Kei Natsumi, who will draw the new manga, posted a new illustration to celebrate the announcement on their Twitter account, and also noted that the manga is the "answer arc" for the earlier Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei manga.
【告知】ひぐらしのなく頃に令 解答編 色尊し編— 夏海ケイ🌟ひぐらし色尊し編6月連載開始 (@sirius1810405) June 12, 2023
6月20日よりガンガンONLINEアプリで連載開始です！
よろしくお願いします~~~🥳#ひぐらし令 #色尊し編 pic.twitter.com/mpViRCRdL6
The manga is a sequel to two new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei that launched in November 2021. Natsumi's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Oni Okoshi-hen launched on Gangan Online, while Seigo Tokiya's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Hoshi Watashi-hen launched in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine. Oni Okoshi-hen ended in August 2022, while Hoshi Watashi-hen ended in September 2022. The second and final compiled book volumes for both manga shipped in November 2022.
Manga creator Tomato Akase launched a new manga titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Meguri (Higurashi: When They Cry – Meguri) in October 2021 on Kadokawa's Young Ace Up service. The manga is a new answer arc for the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series. The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime premiered in October 2020, and the 24th and final episode aired in March 2021. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU, the followup to the anime, premiered in July 2021 and aired for 15 episodes.
Asahi launched a new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Oni in Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine in February 2022.
Sources: Monthly Shonen Gangan July issue, Kei Natsumi's Twitter account