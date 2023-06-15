The Reincarnated Prince Becomes an Alchemist Manga Ends with 4th Volume

Manga's final volume ships on August 7

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of's) manga, the adaptation ofand's light novel series of the same title, as the final volume. The volume will ship in Japan on August 7.

The manga launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! web manga site and app in October 2020. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2022.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global manga site and app publishes the manga digitally, and describes the story:

Reborn as the third prince of a tiny and insignificant country, Hero happens to learn the forbidden-yet-powerful art of alchemy. Combined with his knowledge from modern-day Japan, Hero's abilities grow beyond what anyone in his world could fathom! With his newly-acquired powers, he'll bring his country back from the verge of extinction...! A combination of modern-day knowledge and alchemy to turn a weak little country into a prosperous nation!

Comikey added the manga to its catalog in April.

Tsukiyo launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2019. SB Creative published the light novel series' first volume with illustrations by Shindō in October 2019, and the second volume in May 2020.

