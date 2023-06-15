Ultraman Franchise Expands Licensing Program, Releases Series' English Dubs Online, Reveals New Marvel Crossover Comic

Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment, Inc. announced on Thursday that the Ultraman licensing program that began in 2018 is now named "Live Action Ultraman ," reflecting all the generations of the live-action TV series. The "Live Action Ultraman " program has expanded access to "over 50 different Ultras and 1,500 Kaiju." The program will provides licensees with more options across categories such as video games, costumes, housewares, and other goods. In addition, Tsuburaya Productions will release English-dubbed versions of the franchise 's shows this year, starting with UItraman Z , on the franchise 's YouTube Channel and the Ultraman Connection website

The company also announced that Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions are creating a crossover comic book mini-series featuring Ultraman and three of Marvel's Avengers. The preview image shows Ultraman with Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel.

Shannon Tindle (animator for Coraline , Kubo and the Two Strings ) is making his feature directorial debut with this film, with John Aoshima as co-director. Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic are credited as the production companies. Tindle is also co-writing the film with Marc Haimes. Tom Knott is credited as producer, and Lisa Poole as co-producer.

Netflix previously debuted an Ultraman CG anime based on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga in April 2019. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at Production I.G The anime's final season Ultraman Final had a worldwide Netflix debut on May 11.

Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman franchise launched in 1966, and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016

Marvel Entertainment and Tsuburaya Productions began releasing new Ultraman stories through releases of comics and graphic novels in 2020.

Studio Khara 's Shin Ultraman film debuted in Japan in May 2022 and ranked at #1 in its first weekend. The film earned a combined total of US$601,490 in its U.S. screenings on January 11 and 12. The film also screened in the U.K., Ireland, and Canada on January 11-12.

