Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut Game Launches in West on August 1

Kati's route DLC launches for PS4/PC at same time

XSEED Games announced on Friday that it will release Acquire 's Akiba's Trip : Undead & Undressed Director's Cut ( Akiba's Trip 2 Director's Cut), an updated version of the Akiba's Trip 2 sequel game, in North America and Europe for Nintendo Switch digitally on August 1. The company is also releasing a physical "Day 1 Edition" in North America.

Image courtesy XSEED Games

The "Day 1 Edition" will include a music CD and nine art cards featuring original illustrations by various Japanese artists.

The game features new content, including a new Kati route with character Kati Raikkonen and a "true" ending. The route is included in the Switch version. XSEED Games will also release the new DLC route for Kati for the PlayStation 4 and PC versions at the same time for US$7.99/€7.99/£6.99. NIS America will publish the DLC for PS4 in Europe to ensure compatibility with the previously released version.

The game launched on April 20 in Japan.

© Acquire

released the originalgame forPortable in 2011, and an updated version,, for PSP in 2012.released thesequel game for3 andVita in 2013. XSEED Games releasedin North America ason PS3 and PS Vita, and later on PS4 and PC.released the game in Europe.

The Akiba's Trip games take place in a reproduction of Tokyo's Akihabara district, where the player must fight vampires by tearing off their clothes and exposing them to the sunlight.

XSEED Games released Acquire 's Akiba's Trip : Hellbound & Debriefed game for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam , GOG, and the Humble Store in July 2021. The game is a remaster of Akiba's Trip Plus for PSP.

The Akiba's Beat successor game is the first action RPG in the franchise , and it shipped in Japan for PS4 in December 2016 and for PS Vita in March 2017 after delays. XSEED Games released the game in North America in May 2017, and PQube released the game in Europe the same month.

The Akiba's Trip Festa! PC browser and Android game launched in November 2016.

The game series inspired Akiba's Trip: The Animation in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub .



Source: Press release