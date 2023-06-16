News
Fathom Events to Screen Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba On Stage Script-Reading Program on July 18
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Program features Japanese voice actors reading lines for Mugen Train, Entertainment District arcs
Fathom Events announced on Friday that it will screen the "Kimetsu Festival" stage-reading event under the title Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ON STAGE for one night only in U.S. theaters on July 18 with English subtitles.
Fathom Events describes the program:
Kimetsu Festival is a special stage program celebrating the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. The stage program is a live capture and features cast members who bring the series' world to life, as they perform an exclusive live reading of an original story and a special live dubbing performance.
The program covers the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs of the anime. The program stars Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Katsuyuki Konishi, and Satoshi Hino.
Tickets are on sale now on Fathom Events' website.
Sources: Fathom Events' YouTube channel Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise's English Twitter account