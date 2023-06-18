Me & Roboco Anime Film's Teaser Reveals Winter 2024 Opening

The television anime of Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga ended on Monday with a teaser for the upcoming Me & Roboco anime film. The teaser announces the film's winter 2024 opening.

This year's 28th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine also published a "Joyū to Roboco" (Actress & Roboco) story on Monday. In the story, Roboco tries her hand at acting in an independent film. The story's cover illustration is below:

The television anime premiered on December 4 on TV Tokyo and its affiliate channels. Each episode is five minutes long.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is directing the anime at Studio Gallop . Michihiro Sato is the assistant director, and Sayuri Ooba is overseeing the series scripts. Yūko Ebara is designing the characters, Yoshihiro Sato is designing the props, and Manami Koyama is the art director. Additional staff includes Ayami Minowa as the color key designer, Rena Tanimoto as the director of photography, Masafumi Kajino as the editor, and Kazuya Tanaka as the sound director. Gang Parade performs the theme song titled "lol."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie