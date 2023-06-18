Nintendo Switch Online Adds 2003 Fire Emblem Game Boy Advance Title

Game available for Switch on June 22 as part ofSwitch Online + Expansion Pack membership

Nintendo of America announced on Thursday that it and Intelligent Systems' 2003 Fire Emblem ( Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade ) game will be available on June 22 for the Nintendo Switch with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Nintendo describes the game:

In Fire Emblem , the nation of Lycia stands on the precipice of war after centuries of peace. Turmoil grows as noble houses plot treason, allies become enemies and armies stand poised for combat … all while a mysterious figure manipulates empires from the shadows. Now Lyn, along with Eliwood and Hector, must amass their own army to fight back against the forces that would destroy everything they hold dear – and before the world is burned to ash.

The game originally launched for the Game Boy Advance in Japan in April 2003. It then launched in North America in November 2003, Australia in February 2004, and in Europe in July 2004.

The latest installment in the franchise , the Fire Emblem Engage strategy RPG, launched for Nintendo Switch on January 20.

Nintendo released an updated version of its Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light game, the first title in the Fire Emblem series, for the Nintendo Switch in December 2020.

