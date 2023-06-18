Tokyo Revengers Anime Gets 3D Action RPG This Winter

Victor Entertainment Games announced on Sunday that it is developing a 3D action RPG based on the Tokyo Revengers franchise for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC via DMM Games , iOS, and Android this coming winter.

The game will be free-to-play with in-game item purchases. The game will tackle the main time loop story of Ken Wakui 's original manga.

Ken Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the series in November 2022. Weekly Shōnen Magazine is serializing the Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga about the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered on January 7 and aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the series as it aired. The Tokyo Revengers : Tenjiku-hen (Tenjiku Arc) anime will premiere in October.

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan on April 21, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.

