Collar×Malice Anime Films Reveal Trailer for 2nd Part

The staff for Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover , the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory 's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, revealed the trailer of the film's second part on Monday.

The film's second part will open in Japan on June 23. A special story booklet with text by Reiko Shima will be distributed to moviegoers, as the first weekly bonus of the film's second part. The films will also screen weekly bonus footage before the start and at the end of the movies' screenings, starting on the fifth week since the first part of the movie started its screening.

The film's first part premiered on May 26, and topped the mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend.

Additionally, Kaede Hondo voices the heroine Ichika Hoshino (unvoiced in the original game), and Katsuyuki Konishi voices an original character named Mitsuru Sowa.

The films tell an original story of "another incident" that takes place on the "other side" of the X-Day Incident.

Localization company Aksys Games describes Collar×Malice :

A terrorist organization's brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!

Otomate originally released the Collar×Malice otome mystery visual novel in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017. The Collar×Malice Unlimited fan disc — which included an interlude, sequel story, and three side stories — shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2018.

The Switch versions of both Collar×Malice and Collar×Malice Unlimited got a bundled release together in Japan in March 2020. The English version of Collar×Malice Unlimited shipped in North America in August of that same year.