Comic Girls' Kaori Hanzawa Launches New, Idol-Themed Manga

Hanzawa launches Idol Be Back! manga on July 19

The August issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine announced on Monday that Kaori Hanzawa will launch a new manga titled Idol Be Back! in the magazine's next issue on July 19.

Image via Manga Time Kirara Max magazine's Twitter account © Houbunsha Co.,Ltd., Kaori Hanzawa

Hanzawa launched the Comic Girls four-panel manga in Manga Time Kirara Max in 2014, and the series' regular serialization began later that year. Houbunsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2015, and the ninth and final volume on March 27. The manga was a first-round candidate selected for the 2017 Manga Taisho awards.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Manga Time Kirara Max magazine also irregularly publishes Hanzawa's related Chaos-sensei no Atelier Tanbō ~Kirara manga no Tsukurikata~ informational manga. In the series, Hanzawa uses her experience writing Comic Girls for the magazine to show the process of making manga.

Hanzawa debuted as a manga creator with Ichigo Omelette ♥ in 2000. She wrote the Kiruminzuu manga adaptation of the Anyamaru Tantei Kiruminzū anime in 2010.