KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World Anime Delays Episode 11 by 1 Week

The official website for, the television anime ofand's(What God Does in a World Without Gods) manga, announced on Monday that the anime's 11th episode has been delayed by one week from June 21 to June 28 "due to various circumstances." The staff stated that it aims to deliver a better work as much as possible to the anime's viewers.

The 10th episode will rebroadcast on Wednesday.

The anime premiered on April 5 on the TOKYO MX channel at 25:30 JST. The anime is also streaming on the dAnime Store, as well as on other streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime delayed the airing of its eighth episode by one week in May.

Yuki Inaba ( Non Non Biyori Nonstop episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Palette , with Yoshifumi Sueda ( High School DxD Hero ) credited as supervisor. Aoi Akashiro , the writer of the original manga, is in charge of series composition for the anime. Kaori Yoshikawa ( The World's Finest Assassin chief animation director) is designing the characters. Rin Kurusu , who voices Cyan in her voice acting debut, performs the opening theme song "I Wish," and Akari Kitō , who voices Mitama, performs the ending theme song "Steppin' Up Life!"

Additional staff includes:

The manga centers on Yukito, the heir of a questionable cult's leader. After an unfortunate death, he reincarnates in a world without the concepts of god and religion.

Akashiro and Hangetsuban launched the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō manga in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in May 2019. When Monthly Hero's ended publication in 2020, the manga moved to Comiplex. Hero's Inc. published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on November 29.

A spinoff manga titled Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudō (What My Older Sister Does in a World Without Gods) by Tokisada Hayami launched on November 25.

