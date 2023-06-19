Minato's Laundromat, My Sweet Tyrant Creators Launch New Boys-Love Manga on July 7

The official Twitter account of the Gene pixiv manga website announced last Thursday that Waka Kakitsubata ( My Sweet Tyrant ) and Yuzu Tsubaki ( Minato's Laundromat ) will launch a new manga titled Keyaki Shōtengai Sakura no Yu (Keyaki Shopping District's Sakura Hot Bath). Kakitsubata is drawing the manga, and Tsubaki is writing the manga's story. The manga will launch on the website on July 7.

©KADOKAWA ©pixiv

The manga's story centers on a third-year high school student with excellent communication skills named Tatsumi Azuma, and a tough-looking second-year high school student named Shunpei Eguchi. Tatsumi bumps into Shunpei and accidentally injures his hand. Fearing Shunpei's retaliation, Tatsumi blurted that he will do anything to make up for the injury. Shunpei then asks Tatsumi to help around his family's public bathhouse. The warm story between them begins.

Kakitsubata launched Akkun to Kanojo in Kadokawa 's josei magazine Monthly Comic Gene in June 2013. Kadokawa published its eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2018. The manga inspired a series of anime shorts that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime under the title My Sweet Tyrant .

Tsubaki and Sawa Kanzume launched the Minato's Laundromat ( Minato Shōji Coin Laundry ) manga on the Gene pixiv manga website in December 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 27. The manga inspired three novels from Tsubaki, also with illustrations by Kanzume. The third novel shipped in April 27. Yen Press has licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it this fall.

The second season of the manga's live-action series adaptation will premiere in Japan in July. The first season of the series premiered in July 2022. The series stars Takuya Kusakawa and Sho Nisigaki.

Source: Gene pixiv manga website's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.