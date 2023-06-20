×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's Briefly Posted Trailer Lists September 28 Launch

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Trailer teases new Servants, game's staff

fate_screenshot
©TYPE-MOON/KOEI TECMO GAMES All rights reserved. Production Cooperation Aniplex Inc.
Koei Tecmo Games briefly posted a new trailer on Tuesday for Fate/Samurai Remnant, its new action RPG for the Fate franchise. Koei Tecmo Games has now removed the trailer, but video game news site Gematsu has posted a copy of the trailer. The trailer reveals the game's September 28 release date in Japan.

The trailer also highlights the game's Servants, with some new Servants making their debut in the game, and some returning, including Miyamoto Musashi and Jeanne d'Arc Alter. The name of the story's protagonist is Miyamoto Iori.

Rei Wataru, the artist for the Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), is designing the characters. Hikaru Sakurai (Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide (Tokyo Babel), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order, are supervising the game's story. CloverWorks is animating the game's intro video.

The game will release worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam), and Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.

Source: PlayStation Japan's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō, Gematsu (Sal Romano)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives