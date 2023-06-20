News
Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's Briefly Posted Trailer Lists September 28 Launch
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The trailer also highlights the game's Servants, with some new Servants making their debut in the game, and some returning, including Miyamoto Musashi and Jeanne d'Arc Alter. The name of the story's protagonist is Miyamoto Iori.
Rei Wataru, the artist for the Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), is designing the characters. Hikaru Sakurai (Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide (Tokyo Babel), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order, are supervising the game's story. CloverWorks is animating the game's intro video.
The game will release worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam), and Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.
Source: PlayStation Japan's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō, Gematsu (Sal Romano)