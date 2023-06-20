Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's Briefly Posted Trailer Lists September 28 Launch

Trailer teases new Servants, game's staff

©TYPE-MOON/KOEI TECMO GAMES All rights reserved. Production Cooperation Aniplex Inc.

Fate/Samurai Remnant

RPG

Fate

Koei Tecmo

Games briefly posted a new trailer on Tuesday for, its new actionfor theGames has now removed the trailer, but video game news site Gematsu has posted a copy of the trailer. The trailer reveals the game's September 28 release date in Japan.

The trailer also highlights the game's Servants, with some new Servants making their debut in the game, and some returning, including Miyamoto Musashi and Jeanne d'Arc Alter. The name of the story's protagonist is Miyamoto Iori.

Rei Wataru , the artist for the Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), is designing the characters. Hikaru Sakurai ( Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide ( Tokyo Babel ), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order , are supervising the game's story. CloverWorks is animating the game's intro video.

The game will release worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam ), and Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.