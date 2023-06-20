Live-Action Ya Boy Kongming! Show Casts Moka Kamishiraishi as Eiko

Fuji TV announced on Wednesday that the live-action series of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga has cast Moka Kamishiraishi ( Mirai , live-action 3D Kanojo Real Girl , seen below) as protagonist Eiko, a musician, singer, and entertainer.

© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Kamishiraishi is also seen right in the image below, alongside previously announced cast member Osamu Mukai , seen left in costume as his character Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang).

© Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Shūhei Shibue will be one of the directors for the series, with Nonji Nemoto as scriptwriter. The series will premiere on Fuji TV this fall, and will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) in Fuji TV 's "Shinsui 10 Drama" timeslot.

© Yuto Yotsuba, Ryō Ogawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1. The company describes the manga:

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021. Kodansha shipped the manga's 13th compiled book volume on April 6. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 10th volume on February 21.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video on April 18.

Sources: Fuji TV, Comic Natalie via Otakomu