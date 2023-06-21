News
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Film's Video Highlights Insert Songs
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken) anime film began streaming a new promotional video for the film on Tuesday. The video features the film's insert songs "Break Together" and "Haruka Mirai" by the band Kankaku Pierrot.
◤公開後PV 解禁◢— ブラッククローバー_映画公式／日本全国ロードショー&Netflix世界独占配信中 (@bclover_PR) June 20, 2023
映画『#ブラッククローバー 魔法帝の剣』
大ヒット上映中！#感覚ピエロ による挿入歌
「Break Together」「ハルカミライ」
を使用したPVを公開🎬
▼週替わり入場者プレゼントhttps://t.co/P44LLlQmQm#ブラクロ #限界を超えろ pic.twitter.com/hLhN1Y0Gwx
Original manga creator Yūki Tabata served as the movie's chief supervisor and original character designer. Staff members from the television anime returned for the film. Ayataka Tanemura (Black Clover) directed the film, Itsuko Takeda designed the characters, and Minako Seki composed the music.
Screenings for the film are giving out the "Volume 23.5" bonus book to ticketholders. The book contains character designs of the film's original characters that Yūki Tabata designed, a short novel by film writer Johnny Onda, and an interview with voice actors. The book is available as a bonus only for the first week of the film's release, and will be limited in number.
Toshihiko Seki plays Conrad Leto, a former Wizard King. Actress and model Marie Iitoyo voices the original character Milly Maxwell (character name romanization not confirmed). Fumiya Takahashi plays Jester, Miyuki Sawashiro plays Princia, and Houchu Ohtsuka plays Edward in the film.
Treasure performs the film's theme song "Here I Stand."
Sources: Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King's Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web