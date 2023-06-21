Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Film's Video Highlights Insert Songs

The official Twitter account for the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film began streaming a new promotional video for the film on Tuesday. The video features the film's insert songs "Break Together" and "Haruka Mirai" by the band Kankaku Pierrot .

©2023「映画ブラッククローバー」製作委員会 ©田畠裕基／集英社

The film opened in Japan on June 16, and also debuted onworldwide on June 16. The film was originally slated to open on March 31, but was delayed to June 16 due to the spread of COVID-19 affecting the film's production. The film has a novel adaptation that shipped on June 9.

Original manga creator Yūki Tabata served as the movie's chief supervisor and original character designer. Staff members from the television anime returned for the film. Ayataka Tanemura ( Black Clover ) directed the film, Itsuko Takeda designed the characters, and Minako Seki composed the music.

Screenings for the film are giving out the "Volume 23.5" bonus book to ticketholders. The book contains character designs of the film's original characters that Yūki Tabata designed, a short novel by film writer Johnny Onda , and an interview with voice actors. The book is available as a bonus only for the first week of the film's release, and will be limited in number.

Toshihiko Seki plays Conrad Leto, a former Wizard King. Actress and model Marie Iitoyo voices the original character Milly Maxwell (character name romanization not confirmed). Fumiya Takahashi plays Jester, Miyuki Sawashiro plays Princia, and Houchu Ohtsuka plays Edward in the film.

Treasure performs the film's theme song "Here I Stand."