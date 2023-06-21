News
Geneon, Aniplex USA Producer Hiroe Tsukamoto Passes Away
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime dubbing studio Bang Zoom! Studios announced on June 14 that producer Hiroe Tsukamoto has passed away.
June 14, 2023
Tsukamoto has produced English dubs and releases for the American anime industry for almost 30 years. She worked with Geneon (then Pioneer LDC) from 1994 to 2007, where she worked on titles such as Samurai Champloo, Trigun, Serial Experiments Lain, Akira, Sakura Wars: The Movie, Heat Guy J, Tenchi in Tokyo, and NieA_7.
She then worked with Aniplex of America, working on titles such as the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel anime film trilogy, the Sword Art Online franchise, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Blue Exorcist, ERASED, Occultic;Nine, and Durarara!!.
