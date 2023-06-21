Gundam SEED Film Slated for Current Fiscal Year

Film project announced in 2006

The Bandai Namco Group stated in its latest fiscal year presentation on May 10 that the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam Seed film project is planned for release in the current fiscal year. Bandai Namco 's current fiscal year ends in March 2024.

The film project is part of theinitiative, which was announced in 2021. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original anime in 2022, and it has several parts. The initiative also includes a newgame and theside-story manga.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda confirmed that the film is a sequel to the second Gundam Seed television anime, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny .

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006. Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced the planned film project in May 2006.

Chiaki Morosawa , the head scriptwriter for the two Gundam Seed series, passed away at the age of 56 in 2016. She had been collaborating with her husband, who directed both Gundam Seed television series, on the planned Gundam Seed film project. Morosawa had explained in 2008 that the plot for the project was completed, but that she had been ill since the end of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel in 2005.

Source: Bandai Namco via Hachima Kiko





