News
Square Enix Unveils Star Ocean: The Second Story R Remake for November 2 Launch
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Square Enix announced during the streamed Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that it will release Star Ocean: The Second Story R, a remake of Star Ocean: The Second Story (the second game in tri-Ace's Star Ocean RPG series) , on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 2.
Square Enix unveiled both an English and a Japanese trailer for the game.
English trailer:
Japanese trailer:
tri-Ace and Enix released Star Ocean: The Second Story for the PlayStation in 1998, and it released it in North America in 1999. Square Enix released a remaster titled Star Ocean: The Second Evolution for the PlayStation Portable in 2008, and it headed West in 2009. That remaster also had a PS3, PS4, and PlayStation Vita port that debuted in in 2015, but was never released outside Japan.
The latest game in the Star Ocean series is Star Ocean The Divine Force, the sixth game in the series.The company tri-Ace developed the game, and Square Enix released it worldwide for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2022.