Crunchyroll to Stream 15 Dragon Ball Anime Films
posted on by Egan Loo
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming 15 Dragon Ball anime films in three batches between June 22 and July 6. They include 14 of the 15 Dragon Ball Z films (all except Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods) and 2018's Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
The first batch on June 22 includes:
- Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone
- Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest
- Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might
- Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug
- Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge
- Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler
- Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13!
The second batch on June 29 includes:
- Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan
- Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound
- Dragon Ball Z: Broly - Second Coming
- Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly
- Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn
- Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon
The third batch on July 6 includes:
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F'
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly
The first two batches of 13 films will be available in United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand with English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles. The third batch of two films on July 6 will be available in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, German-speaking European countries, French-speaking European countries, and Africa with subtitles or dubbing (both options in English, German, and French).
Source: Press release