Crunchyroll to Stream 15 Dragon Ball Anime Films

13 1989-95 films with subtitles, 2 2015-18 films with subtitles or dubbing

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming 15 Dragon Ball anime films in three batches between June 22 and July 6. They include 14 of the 15 Dragon Ball Z films (all except Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods ) and 2018's Dragon Ball Super: Broly .

The first batch on June 22 includes:

The second batch on June 29 includes:

The third batch on July 6 includes:

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F'

Dragon Ball Super: Broly





The first two batches of 13 films will be available in United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand with English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles. The third batch of two films on July 6 will be available in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, German-speaking European countries, French-speaking European countries, and Africa with subtitles or dubbing (both options in English, German, and French).

Source: Press release