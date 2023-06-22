ICv2: Viz Media to Raise Manga Volume Prices for 1st Time in 15 Years

Single manga volume prices rise from US$9.99 to US$11.99 beginning in January 2024

© Viz Media

Viz Media

ICv2 reported on Friday thatwill raise its manga prices from US$9.99 per volume to US$11.99 per volume beginning in January 2024. The price change will apply to new volumes of ongoing series as well as any new series the company launches (note that not all of's releases are currently priced at US$9.99 per volume, some such asare priced at US$12.99 per volume).

According to the news outlet, e-commerce websites Amazon and Barnes & Noble are listing new volumes of manga slated for English releases post January 1, 2024 with the updated price. ICv2 noted that Viz Media 's new pricing will still be in the same range as other English language manga publishers, with standard single volumes of manga from Kodansha USA Publishing costing US$12.99, from Yen Press costing US$13.00, and from Seven Seas Entertainment costing US$12.99 to US$14.99.

Viz Media last raised its prices for Shonen Jump and Shojo Beat manga volumes from US$7.99 and US$8.99, respectively, to US$9.99 in 2009.

ICv2 stated it reached out to Viz Media but did not receive a response by press time. ANN has also reached out to Viz Media , and the company did not respond for our request for comment by press time.

Viz Media launched its new digital manga service Viz Manga on May 9. The new app's catalog now includes simultaneous English releases of ongoing manga from Shogakukan for "the first time," as well as classic manga titles. The service features over 10,000 chapters of both Shogakukan and Shueisha titles. Viz Manga is only available in the United States and Canada, and subscription costs US$1.99 per month. Viz continues to offer its separate Shonen Jump service.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)