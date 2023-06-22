Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Game Bundle Debuts on October 24

Game will ship for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Steam

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1

Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

announced on Wednesday that it will release, a game collection featuring the, andgames, on October 24 for5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via

Most of the games in the Metal Gear Solid series follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1998 on the PlayStation , sees him neutralizing a terrorist threat from a renegade special forces unit called Foxhound, who have taken hostages and seized control of a nuclear launch facility in Alaska.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is also receiving a remake titled Metal Gear Solid Delta (stylized as △): Snake Eater for the PS5.

Source: Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 website