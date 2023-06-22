News
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Game Bundle Debuts on October 24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game will ship for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Steam
Konami announced on Wednesday that it will release Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1, a game collection featuring the Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater games, on October 24 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam.
Most of the games in the Metal Gear Solid series follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1998 on the PlayStation, sees him neutralizing a terrorist threat from a renegade special forces unit called Foxhound, who have taken hostages and seized control of a nuclear launch facility in Alaska.
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is also receiving a remake titled Metal Gear Solid Delta (stylized as △): Snake Eater for the PS5.
