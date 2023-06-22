Ranking of Kings Anime Gets Brand-New Film

Announced in Thursday's TV special

© 十日草輔・KADOKAWA 刊/アニメ「王様ランキング」製作委員会

Ōsama Ranking

The Thursday television special for the anime of's) manga announced that production on a brand-new film has been green-lit.

The web manga centers around Bojji, a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king."

Bojji is able to make his first ever friend, "Kage" (shadow) — a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well. (Kage is a survivor of the Kage assassin clan that was all but wiped out. No longer a killer, Kage now makes ends meet by stealing.) The story follows Bojji's coming-of-age as he meets various people in his life, starting with his fateful encounter with Kage.

Tōka has been serializing the manga on the user-submitted manga website Manga Hack and other venues since May 2017. BookLive is releasing the manga in English.

The Ranking of Kings anime premiered in October 2021 and ran for two continuous cours (quarters of the year). Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.

The Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage ( Ōsama Ranking: Yūki no Takarabako ) anime premiered on April 13 on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block.

Source: Comic Natalie