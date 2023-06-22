Shin Kamen Rider Film Streams on Amazon Prime Globally on July 21

Film opened in Japan on March 17, in N. America on May 31

© 石森プロ・東映／2023「シン・仮面ライダー」製作委員会

The official website for's live-action film revealed on Thursday that the film will be available in over 200 countries and territories onworldwide beginning on July 21.

The film opened in Japan on March 17 and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 345,000 tickets to earn 542 million yen (about US$4.12 million) in its first three days. The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,111,192,410 yen (about US$15.51 million). The film marks the first time that any film in the Kamen Rider franchise has earned more than 2 billion yen, and is thus the highest-earning film in the Kamen Rider franchise 's history.

Japan Society screened the North American premiere of the film in New York City on May 23. Fathom Events began screening the film in North American theaters on May 31.

Anno directed, wrote, and produced the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator. Katsuro Onoue is credited as associate director, with Ikki Todoroki as assistant director. Famed designers Mahiro Maeda , Ikuto Yamashita , and Yutaka Izubuchi — who have collaborated with Anno on many previous projects such as Evangelion — were the designers for the film. Isao Tsuge was the costume designer. Taku Iwasaki ( Read or Die , Jormungand , Gurren Lagann ) composed the music.

Sousuke Ikematsu plays Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, while Minami Hamabe plays Ruriko Midorikawa.