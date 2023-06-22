Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2D Platformer, Super Mario RPG Remake Unveiled

New Princess Peach game, WarioWare game, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon remake also announced

Nintendo announced five new games for its Super Mario Bros. game franchise during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The first game announced is Super Mario Bros. Wonder , a new 2D platforming game that will launch for the Switch on October 20.

Nintendo is developing a remake of the 1996 Super Mario RPG SNES game, which will launch for the Switch on November 17.

Nintendo is also developing a new as-yet untitled game centering on the character Princess Peach, which will ship for the Switch in 2024.

Nintendo is developing a new game in its WarioWare series of party games titled WarioWare: Move It! . The game will launch for the Switch on November 3.

Finally, Nintendo is developing a remake of the Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Nintendo 3DS game, which will launch for the Switch in 2024.

