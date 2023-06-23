Black Clover Manga Gets Stage Play in September

Shueisha announced on Friday that Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga is getting a stage play titled Black Clover the Stage .

The play will run at Tokyo's Theater 1010 from September 14-18, and at Kanagawa's Kanagawa Arts Theatre from September 22-24.

Naohiro Ise is directing and writing the play, and Kenta Nitta is in charge of stage combat. The play stars:

Keisuke Ueda as Asta

as Asta Naoki Takeshi as Yuno

as Yuno Arisa Komiya as Noelle Silva

as Noelle Silva Kōsuke Maiguma as Magna Swing

Junpei Mitsui as Luck Voltia

Haruto Sakuraba as Yami Sukehiro

Yuuka Kato as Mimosa Vermillion

Shuji Kikuchi as Klaus Lunettes

Norihide Mantani as Lotus Whomalt

Shōta Takasaki as Mars

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting in April 2020 due to COVID-19, and resumed in July 2020 with episode 133. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

The Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film opened in Japan on June 16, and also debuted on Netflix worldwide on June 16.