Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Gets 3-Part Film Screenings

The Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime will get three-part theatrical screenings, with the first part opening next year. The announcement was made during the stage greetings by the cast on the first day of the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky screenings on Friday. The announcement did not specify if the three-part screenings will be entirely brand-new story content or a compilation of previous material.

The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

The anime's first season premiered in October 2020. The anime's second season premiered in April 2022.