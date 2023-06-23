New Quintessential Quintuplets∽ Anime Special Previewed in Trailer

Shikishi illustration presents teased with QR code for original video

The staff for Gotōbun no Hanayome∽ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ ) , a new anime special in the franchise , debuted a trailer on Friday. The trailer features the quintuplets in swimsuits and the theme song "Gotōbun no Mirai" (Quintuplet Future).

The staff also announced that participating theaters will hand out mini shikishi illustrations with the quintuplets in swimsuits to audience members, starting on July 14. The illustrations include a QR code to view a original video online. Cast members Ayana Taketatsu and Miku Itō will also appear in a stage greeting at a July 16 screening at Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 theater.

© 春場ねぎ・講談社／「五等分の花嫁∽」製作委員会

The anime special is screening in Japanese theaters for three weeks, starting on July 14, and will air on television this summer.

The cast members for the quintuplets - Kana Hanazawa , Ayana Taketatsu , Miku Itō , Ayane Sakura , and Inori Minase - perform the opening theme song "Gotōbun no Mirai" (Five Equal Futures) and the ending theme song "Takaramono" (Treasure). A CD featuring the songs will debut on July 12. The CD will also include songs from the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story and Gotōbun no Hanayome : Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku games.

Theater tickets will include a clear file featuring the anime's visual for a limited time.

The anime will adapt stories that have not yet appeared in the previous anime projects.

Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story. Crunchyroll began screening the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub on December 2.

