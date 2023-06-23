News
NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime Airs Final 4 Episodes on July 23
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The anime premiered on January 7. The staff delayed episode 4 from January 28 to February 18. The anime's production committee cited COVID-19 as the reason for that delay.
The staff then delayed episodes 9 and beyond in March, citing the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule.
Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.
Square Enix describes the game's story:
NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines.
Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.
Ryouji Masuyama (Blend S, Hello WeGo!) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures, and Masuyama is also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō. Jun Nakai is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. MONACA is composing the music.
Sources: NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a anime's website, 4Gamer (Chihiro)