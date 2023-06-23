NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime Airs Final 4 Episodes on July 23

Anime was delayed since March due to COVID-19

©SQUARE ENIX／人類会議

NieR:Automata

The official website for, the television anime ofandaction role-playing game, revealed on Friday that the anime will resume its broadcast to air episodes 9-12 all at once on July 23. The final four episodes will air on, andon July 23 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and will air later that evening on

The anime premiered on January 7. The staff delayed episode 4 from January 28 to February 18. The anime's production committee cited COVID-19 as the reason for that delay.

The staff then delayed episodes 9 and beyond in March, citing the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Ryouji Masuyama ( Blend S , Hello WeGo! ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures , and Masuyama is also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō . Jun Nakai is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. MONACA is composing the music.