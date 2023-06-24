Cross Infinite World Licenses Fluffy Paradise, 3 More Light Novels

Cross Infinite World announced on Wednesday that it has licensed four new light novel series:

© Syuu, Fujigasaki, Shufu to Seikatsu Sha

Title:Creators:(author)(artist)Release Date: November 30 (digitally) with paperback release at a later dateSynopsis: “We demanded reparations, not a bride.”

Pressed into marrying a general of the enemy nation, she would find only her future husband's rejection and a cold reception in her new homeland…

As the daughter of a powerful marquess in a small, prosperous nation, Bertine was raised with all the privileges and expectations befitting her station. Yet not long before her wedding day, the king orders her to marry Cecilio instead, a representative of the nation victorious against her own. For she was part of the war reparations. Resigned to her fate, despair in her heart, she crosses the ocean, bound for her new home.

But all that awaited her was Cecilio's absence and his servants' humiliating treatment of her. “I can't rely on my parents or my status. So I shall gain the strength to survive here through my own efforts.” Alone and armed only with her resolve, Bertine flees the estate and begins to carve a path that will allow her to live in enemy territory…

A young lady possessed of a hidden talent for business. A general known as “The Battle-Crazed Savage.” And their love story, predicated by a misunderstanding and a negotiation starts here!



© Himawari, Kirouran, Futabasha

Title:Creators:(author)(artist)Release Date: September 29 (digitally)Synopsis: The Ultimate Ability: Nonstop Cuddle Time With White Tigers & Dragons!My name's Midori Akitsu, and I died at age 27. After my death, God told me he would give me a special ability and I would be reincarnated into another world! The gift I received was to be adored by all creatures other than humans. I'm an otherwise ordinary girl, but I'm enjoying the heck out of my isekai life and the super elite family I was born into. Every day is an all-you-can- pet fantasy animal cuddling experience. Don't get me wrong, it's not all rainbows and unicorns—there are some ominous rumblings on the political scene, and God is basically using me as his puppet—but I'm trying my best with the help of all the companions I've gathered using my awesome super power!

© Suzume Kirisaki, Cosmic, Futabasha

Title:Creators:(author)(artist)Release Date: October 31 (digitally)Synopsis: The Way Of The Dragon Is The Way To Become Strong!XXXX, a man used and abused for general tasks by his adventuring party, finds himself on the verge of death in dragon territory in the Kugus Mountains after a party member stabs him in the back. Literally. Next time he opens his eyes, he's in the nest of a red dragon named Kaphal whose egg was destroyed in a natural disaster. Having lost both his memories and his name, he turns instead into a young girl named Lushera. And apparently Kaphal plans to raise Lushera as her own daughter…? This is the story of the odd fate binding one dragon and one human, the story of an unconventional mother and daughter.

© Iota AIUE, Misa Sazanami, Futabasha

Title:Creators:(author)(artist)Release Date: October 31 (digitally)Synopsis: The Third Time's The Charm!Princess That never received an actual name and suffered many years of abuse. Each time she meets her untimely end, she's sent back into the past, and during her third loop, she restarts as a three-year-old girl. What's more, the imperial family's guardian deity—the Golden Dragon—takes notice of her this time. Even the legendary, ultra fluffy Flame Tiger latches onto her! Despite being That's older brother, the crown prince never showed any interest in her, yet in this loop, he dubs her an angel. Will her father—the infamously cold-blooded emperor—shower her with affection as well?! The nameless princess will fight with all her strength to survive and earn a name of her own!

Source: Press releases