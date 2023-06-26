Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine Anime Becomes 25th Highest-Earning Film Ever in Japan

Film sells 9.26 million tickets, earns 13.12 billion yen

Jurassic Park

(Iron Submarine), the 26th film in thefranchise, has earned 13.12 billion yen (about US$91.7 million), surpassingto become the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan. The film has sold 9.26 million tickets.

The film opened in Japan on April 14, and sold 2.17 million tickets to earn approximately 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise. The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

The film's story takes place on the Hachijō-jima island south of central Tokyo. Many engineers from around the world gather to witness the launch of a new system that connects all law enforcement camera systems around the world and enables facial recognition worldwide. Conan also heads there with an invitation from Sonoko. He receives a message from Subaru Okiya, who says that a Europol agent has been murdered in Germany by the Black Organization's Gin. Perturbed, Conan tours the new facility, just in time for the Black Organization to kidnap a female engineer, seeking a piece of important data in her USB drive.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) composed the music.

