News
Discotek Licenses Layzner, Nanoha Detonation, Aim for the Ace! 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Puss 'n Boots, FotNS: True Savior OVAs, live-action "Recently, my sister is unusual." film also licensed

Discotek Media announced on Monday that it will release the Blue Comet SPT Layzner TV anime and OVA, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation anime film, Aim for the Ace! 2 OVA, The Wonderful World of Puss 'n Boots anime film, and the Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Yuria, Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Toki, Fist of the North Star: Legend of the True Savior - Legend of Roah, anime, and the live-action Recently, my sister is unusual. film.

The Blue Comet SPT Layzner (Aoki Ryūsei SPT Layzner) Blu-ray Disc release will be a full HD restoration that includes the full 38-episode television anime, as well as the three-episode OVA. The release will include the clean title and credits sequence for the television anime, as well as the clean title sequence for the OVA.

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation will ship on Blu-ray Disc in September 2023 in Japanese with English subtitles. The subtitles will feature a new translation. The release will include 5.1 and 2.0 audio options, the film's Comiket trailer, and TV commercials.

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation is the second film in a two-film project for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise. The film opened in Japan in October 2018, and ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection, the first film, opened in Japan in July 2017. The film sold about 100,000 tickets to earn 165,140,000 yen (about US$1.47 million) in its first two weeks. Eleven Arts screened the film in U.S. theaters in February 2018 in Japanese with English subtitles, and also screened the film in Canada in March 2018. Discotek will release the film on Blu-ray Disc on August 29.

Discotek Media will release the Aim for the Ace! 2 anime on Blu-ray Disc with the title Aim for the Ace: Another Match. The release will be an upscale, and will be the first Blu-ray Disc release for the anime in the world. Discotek did not reveal a release date.

The Wonderful World of Puss 'n Boots will ship on Blu-ray Disc with a new HD restoration. The release will include the vintage English dub, and the original theatrical trailer. Discotek Media previously released the film on DVD in 2006.

Discotek will release Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Yuria and Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Toki in a single release containing one Blu-ray Disc. The release will feature a new English dub from Sound Cadence.

Discotek will release Fist of the North Star: Legend of the True Savior - Legend of Roah on Blu-ray Disc. The OVA will have both the Japanese track, as well as the first English dub for the OVA by Sound Cadence. The release will include teaser trailers and TV commercials.

Discotek revealed the cast and crew for the Sound Cadence dubs of Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Yuria, Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Toki, and Fist of the North Star: Legend of the True Savior - Legend of Roah.

Discotek Media will release the live-action film of Mari Matsuzawa's Saikin, Imōto no Yōsu ga Chotto Okashiin Da Ga. (Recently, my sister is unusual.) manga on Blu-ray Disc under its Nihon Nights label. The release will include the theatrical cut and the longer 18+ home video version, as well as behind-the-scenes segments and cast & crew interviews.

The film opened in Japan in May 2014. The manga also inspired a television anime in January 2014, and an OVA bundled with the manga's seventh compiled book volume in June 2014. Discotek released the anime on DVD in 2015.

Source: Discotek's live stream and Twitter account

