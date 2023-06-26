Live-Action Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun Show Reveals More Cast

Haru, Haruna Uechi, Kenji Moriwaki, Shūichirō Naitō, Kenshirō Iwai, Jiei Wakabayashi join cast

NTV 's official website for its live-action series adaptation of Yōko Nemu 's Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun ( Turn to Me Mukai-kun ) manga revealed new cast members for the series on Saturday and Monday. The site also revealed a new poster visual for series on Monday.

Haru (seen above) plays Kōki Sakaido, Mukai's confidante when it comes to romantic talk.

Other new cast members, who all play Mukai's work colleagues, include:

Haruna Uechi as Kaori Hirose

Kenji Moriwaki as Kenichi Kuroda

Shūichirō Naitō as as Shōta Kasai

Kenshirō Iwai as Yoshihito Tozaki

Jiei Wakabayashi as Takuya Fukamachi

The show stars:

Shōgo Kusano and Yoshinori Shigeyama are directing the series, with scripts by Mako Watanabe. The series will premiere on July 12 at 10:00 p.m.

The manga is about a 35-year-old office employee named Mukai-kun, who has been single for 10 years now, and still has a lingering attachment to his last ex-girlfriend, Miwako. At work, Mukai-kun starts to notice Nakatani-san, a temporary employee. Caught between an old flame he cannot let go, and a new encounter, Mukai-kun starts his "spot the difference" love game.

Nemu launched the manga in the Feel Young magazine in June 2020. Shodensha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on May 8.

Nemu's Gozen 3-ji no Muhōchitai ( 3 a.m. Dangerous Zone ) manga also received a live-action television series adaptation in 2013. The manga launched in Feel Young in 2008, and Shodensha published three compiled book volumes.

Nemu launched the The Delinquent Housewife! ( Futsutsu na Yome Desu ga! ) manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth and final volume in January 2017. Vertical licensed the manga, and published the first volume in English in September 2018. Vertical released the manga's fourth and final volume in March 2019.