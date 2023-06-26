New Publisher Monogatari Novels Licenses A Weaver Spins a Tale of Blind Love Light Novels

Chinese imperial-themed novel series launched in 2019

A Weaver Spins a Tale of Blind Love

New Spain-based light novel licensorannounced on Friday that it will release's) light novel series in English digitally and physically.

Monogatari Novels will publish the novel series' first volume physically on December 5. It describes the story:

Fan Renka, a blind courtesan who joins the emperor's harem as a weaver, possesses the unique ability to perceive hidden information. Through her extraordinary senses, she uncovers the supernatural apparitions haunting the palace. Despite this, all she desires is a peaceful existence, but when a mysterious 'paranormal' case arises, she unwittingly resolves it. When the emperor approaches and compensates her for the services she had rendered, she discovers a secret that shakes the fundations of the imperial throne. From now her life will be surrounded by assassinations, political intrigue and complicated love triangle full of ups and downs.

Kobayakawa launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in June 2019. Futabasha published the novel series' first volume with original character design by Kasumi Nagi in February 2020. The novels' fifth volume shipped in February 2022.

Yasuhiro Miyama launched the novel series' manga adaptation on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 16.

Monogatari Novels launched on June 18, and will publish novels from different genres including light novels, manhwa , and Chinese novels. The company's retailers include Amazon US and Canada, Indigo, Barnes & Noble, INDIEBOUND, BAM!, Bookshop.org, Powell's, and Walmart.