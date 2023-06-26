Otaku ni Otoku na Gyaru Gurashi Manga Ends on July 26

© Haruto Hino, Kadokawa

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's(An Otaku and a Thrifty Gyaru's Life Together) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 26.

The manga centers on Yutaka Kongōji, the son of a wealthy family. He receives a sizeable allowance that he uses almost exclusively on buying merch for his favorite idol. But his life takes a turn for the worse when his family's business goes under, and he is forced to move into a run-down apartment. That's when he makes the acquaintance of Rino Hinata, a popular but notoriously thrifty girl in his school, who proposes that they live together to save on costs.

Hino launched the manga in Shōnen Ace in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in November 2022.

Hino and Kenji Saitō ended their Samayoeru Tensei-sha-tachi no Revival Game (The Revival Game of the Wondering Reincarnated Ones) manga in July 2021. Saito and Hino launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in April 2019.

Hino launched the Takunomi. manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in August 2015, and ended the series in June 2018. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE .

Source: Shōnen Ace August issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.