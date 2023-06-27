2023 Anpanman Film Posts Special Clip Featuring Anpanman as a Baby

The official Twitter account of Soreike! Anpanman Roboly to Pokapoka Present , the 34th anime film in the Anpanman franchise , posted a special clip titled "Baby Anpanman -tachi to no Kizuna" (Bonds with Baby Anpanman ) on Tuesday.

The special video shows Roboly going on an adventure to find the one "precious thing" that she cannot make on her own. The video also shows clips of Roboly taking care of Anpanman characters after they had been transformed into babies.

The film will open in Japan on June 30. The film commemorates the 35th anniversary of the anime and the 50th anniversary of the Anpanman picture book series.

The film features Comet Robo, a home for robots who can make anything, and Roboly, a robot girl who is the best at what she does. She learns that there is one "precious thing" that she cannot make on her own, so she and her robot bird partner Koto leave Comet Robo to find it. They find a music box and arrive at Anpanman 's world to find the owner. While spending time with Anpanman , Roboly's chest begins to feel "warm." During this time, Baikinman creates the strongest mecha "Roboking" and plans to turn Comet Robo into Comet Baikin-Robo. Thus, Anpanman and friends try to protect Comet Robo while Roboly searches for the "important thing."

Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Dororin to Bakeru Carnival (Dororin and the Transforming Carnival), the 33rd anime film in the franchise , opened in June 2022.

The film sold 83,000 tickets (43% more than the 2021 Anpanman film did in the same timeframe) for over 100 million yen (about US$739,700) in its first three days.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.

