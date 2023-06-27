Dead Mount Death Play Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists for 2nd Half

©成田良悟・藤本新太／SQUARE ENIX・「デッドマウント・デスプレイ」製作委員会

The official website for the television anime adaptation ofand'smanga revealed the theme song artists for the anime's second half on Tuesday.performs the anime's new opening theme song "Scrap Art," whileperforms the anime's new ending theme song Hope."

Minase previously performed the anime's first ending song "Iolite," and also voices one of the anime's three protagonists Misaki Sakimiya. Uchida also voices one of the anime's protagonists, Takumi Kuruya.

The anime premiered on April 10. The show will air for two cours (quarters of a year), but the two cours will be split. The show's second half will premiere in October. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Manabu Ono ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Saki , Sakura Wars the Animation ) is directing the anime, and is also supervising the series' scripts while penning them alongside Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , The Vampire Dies in No Time ) and Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ). Takaharu Ōkuma ( Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater ) is credited as "sub-director," while Yoshiki Kitai is credited as the assistant director. GEEK TOYS is animating the series. Hisashi Abe ( Chobits , Gunslinger Girl , Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System ) is designing the characters. Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director. HALF H·P STUDIO is credited for sound production. F.M.F ( Yūki Nara , eba , Kana Utatane ) is composing the music.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English as chapters are released in Japan. Yen Press describes the manga's story:

It's a showdown for the ages as the legendary hero takes on the corpse god necromancer, but when the dust settles, something isn't quite right... In the final moments of their epic confrontation, the corpse god's final gambit shot was wholly unexpected -- reincarnation magic! Across space and time, a boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens feeling...not quite himself...... Who could've expected that the climactic battle between good and evil would turn out like this??

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) and Fujimoto ( Red Raven ) launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2017.

