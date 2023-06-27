Kyoto Animation's KA Esuma Bunko Prints Full Metal Panic! Author Shoji Gatoh's New Novel

MOON FIGHTERS! novel debuts this fall

Kyoto Animation 's KA Esuma Bunko imprint announced on Tuesday that it will publish the new novel MOON FIGHTERS! (left in image below) by Shoji Gatoh ( Full Metal Panic! , Amagi Brilliant Park ) this fall.

© 2023 Kyoto Animation Co.,Ltd.

Gatoh's light novel series Full Metal Panic! debuted in 1998, and Fujimi Shobo published the series' 12th and final novel in the main series in 2010. The novels have more than 11 million copies in print. Tokyopop published the first four volumes in English, and J-Novel Club retranslated and published the entire main story in four omnibus volumes. J-Novel Club announced in May that it is producing the light novel's audiobook series.

Gatoh will launch a new sequel story for the light novel series' 25th anniversary this year, set about two decades after the main story's climax. The sequel follows the daily family life of the main leads Sōsuke and Chidori, now all grown-up. The July issue of Kadokawa 's Dragon Magazine published the opening excerpt of the new story on May 19, and the September issue will publish the full first chapter on July 20.

The franchise inspired the 24-episode Full Metal Panic! TV anime series in 2002, the 12-episode Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu TV anime in 2003, and the 13-episode Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid TV anime series in 2005. Additionally, the light novels inspired the Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid video anime episode in 2006. GONZO animated the 2002 anime series, and Kyoto Animation animated the two sequel series and the video anime.

A new television anime titled Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory premiered in May 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The original novel series has also inspired several manga spinoff series, as well as several light novel spinoffs (including Another ) and short story collections.

Gatoh launched the Amagi Brilliant Park light novel series with illustrations by Yuka Nakajima ( Listen to Me, Girls. I Am Your Father! / Papa Kiki! ) in 2013. Fantasia Bunko published the eighth volume in 2016. J-Novel Club published the series' eight volumes in English. The novel series inspired a television anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation in 2014, as well as manga adaptations and spinoffs.

Sources: Kyoto Animation, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web