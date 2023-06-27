Manga 1-Shot About Naruto's Father Slated for July 18

Masashi Kishimoto 's new one-shot manga featuring Naruto Uzumaki's father Minato Namikaze will run in this year's 33rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 18. It will be the first one-shot that Kishimoto has drawn for the magazine in seven years.

This year's 33rd issue also marks Weekly Shonen Jump 's 55th anniversary Kishimoto last drew a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump when he published "Naruto Gaiden ~Michita Tsuki ga Terasu Michi~" (Naruto Side Story ~The Path That the Waxing Moon Illuminates~) in April 2016.

Minato Namikaze won the worldwide character popularity poll "Narutop 99" that was held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Naruto franchise earlier this year.

Kishimoto ended his main Naruto manga after 15 years of serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2014. He then wrote the one-volume sequel manga Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring . Kishimoto also worked on the script and character designs, and served as the chief production supervisor on the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- film sequel.

Naruto

franchise

Naruto

Theincludes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. Thetelevision anime aired from 2002 to 2007. Theanime sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017.

The Naruto television anime will air four "brand-new" episodes starting in September to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Studio Pierrot began streaming a "Road of Naruto " video, which condenses 20 years of Naruto anime history into 10 minutes, in October. The video features brand new animation footage.

Mikie Ikemoto and Ukyō Kodachi launched the Boruto sequel manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto took over for Kodachi as writer starting with the manga's 52nd chapter in November 2020.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime based on the manga premiered in April 2017. Viz Media simulcasted the anime on Hulu as it aired in Japan, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video. The anime's Part I ended on March 26, with a Part II green-lit for production.

Source: Mantan Web