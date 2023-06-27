Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Anime's 4th Video Previews New Theme Songs, New Cast

The official website for the television anime of Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga posted the fourth promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video reveals two new cast members, and previews the new opening and ending theme song for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year).

The newly announced cast members are:

Yūichi Nakamura as Fenrir

Yūichi Nakamura as Fenrir

Masaaki Mizunaka as Gleipnir

As heard in the video above, The artist katagiri performs the ending theme song "call your name," and vocalist Hinano performs the opening theme song "LOVE INFINITY."

The anime premiered on April 19 at 24:00 (effectively, April 20 at midnight or April 19 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime stars:

Chiaki Kon ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff . Seishi Minakami ( A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is handling the series scrupts, and Shinya Hasegawa ( Revolutionary Girl Utena ) is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! ) is the sound director, and Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. WOWMAX is producing the anime.

The group BIN performs the current opening theme song "Saku no Nie" (Sacrifice During the New Moon), and the group GARNiDELiA performs the ending theme song "Only."

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being the next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide outside Asia.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. The manga has 2.1 million copies in circulation, including digital sales. Yen Press published the 15th volume on April 26, 2022.

A spinioff manga began serialization in Hana to Yume in August 2022. The manga had a side-story chapter that appeared in Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume on April 26.



Source: Comic Natalie