Super Mario Bros. Rises to #2, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Opens at #4 in Japan

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

rose from #3 to #2 in its ninth weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 175,000 tickets for 253,995,480 yen (about US$1.77 million) in its ninth weekend, and has sold a total of 8.627 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 12,343,782,830 billion yen (about US$86.02 million).

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film has earned US$1,307,168,400 worldwide, surpassing Disney's Frozen film's US$1,284,540,518. It is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.



©2022 鴨志田 一/KaADOKAWA/青ブタ Project

Seishun Buta Yarō

, the first of two sequel anime films based on'slight novel series, opened at #4 on Friday. The film earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) and sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days.

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Sōichi Masui returned to direct the project at CloverWorks . Masahiro Yokotani also returned for composition and scripts, and Satomi Tamura returned as the character designer. The first film's theme song is a solo version of the earlier television anime's "Fukashigi no Karte" (Mysterious Chart) song by Kaede Azusagawa (as voiced by Yurika Kubo ).

Anime Expo will screen the U.S. premiere on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. PDT.



©BNOI/劇場版アイナナ製作委員会

Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

IDOLiSH7

franchise

, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia, rose from #9 to #7 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 197,649,109 yen (about US$1.37 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,344,351,601 yen (about US$9.36 million).

The concert opened in Japan on May 20 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon O Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.



Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (The Black Iron Submarine) , the 26th film in the Detective Conan franchise , dropped off the top 10 in its 11th weekend, but still earned 84,978,830 yen (abou US$592,200) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 13,122,706,790 yen (abou US$91.46 million).

The second part of Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover , the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory 's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, debuted at #2 in the mini-theater rankings on Friday.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2) (link 3), comScore via KOFIC