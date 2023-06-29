Live-Action Jujutsu Kaisen Video Celebrates Manga's 80 Million Copies in Circulation

Live-action "special video" debuts after Volume 23's July 4 release

announced on Thursday that as of the release of the 23rd volume of'smanga on July 4, the manga will have 80 million copies in circulation. The number includes both print and digital copies, andall copies have been sold.

To celebrate the milestone, the manga will have a live-action "special video" that will debut on MBS and TBS on Friday, July 5 during the commercials for the airing of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film. A long version of the live-action video will also debut on the franchise 's Twitter account and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's YouTube channel.

The manga had:

8.5 million in early October 2020

10 million on October 29, 2020

15 million on December 16, 2020

20 million on January 13, 2021

25 million on January 26, 2021

30 million on February 9, 2021

35 million on March 4, 2021

40 million on March 31, 2021

45 million on April 21, 2021

50 million on June 4, 2021

55 million on September 27, 2021

60 million on December 25, 2021

65 millon on April 4, 2022

70 million August 4, 2022

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The anime will get a second season in 2023. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in Japan in December 2021. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.

The television anime will have a second season that will premiere on July 6.

