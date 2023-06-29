News
Live-Action Jujutsu Kaisen Video Celebrates Manga's 80 Million Copies in Circulation
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
To celebrate the milestone, the manga will have a live-action "special video" that will debut on MBS and TBS on Friday, July 5 during the commercials for the airing of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film. A long version of the live-action video will also debut on the franchise's Twitter account and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's YouTube channel.
The manga had:
- 8.5 million in early October 2020
- 10 million on October 29, 2020
- 15 million on December 16, 2020
- 20 million on January 13, 2021
- 25 million on January 26, 2021
- 30 million on February 9, 2021
- 35 million on March 4, 2021
- 40 million on March 31, 2021
- 45 million on April 21, 2021
- 50 million on June 4, 2021
- 55 million on September 27, 2021
- 60 million on December 25, 2021
- 65 millon on April 4, 2022
- 70 million August 4, 2022
Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.
Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service.
The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The anime will get a second season in 2023. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in Japan in December 2021. The film is based on Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.
The television anime will have a second season that will premiere on July 6.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web